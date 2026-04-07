‘Couldn’t Have Gone Better’ – Kelsey Leonard Makes History in Style

Kelsey Leonard didn’t need a stoppage — but once it came, it made an already historic night even sweeter.

The Unit 3 fighter etched her name into Irish boxing history by defeating Elaine Harrison to win the first-ever all-Irish female professional fight.

It was a huge moment for the Kildare boxer, made better by the style in which it was achieved.

“I wasn’t looking for the stoppage and I was just happy with the win, but being able to get that is 10 times better,” Leonard told Irish-boxing.com after the No Turning Back win.

It was a night built on significance as much as competition, but Leonard ensured the performance matched the moment. The Niall Barrett-trained prospect produced a career-best performance

“Really happy with the performance and yeah, the night itself — over the moon. Stuff couldn’t have gone better tonight.

“It was a bit of a scrappier fight in there today… a head clash, a couple of markers on my arm — a few war wounds, but it’s all worth it to get the win.”

Those “war wounds” were evidence of the intensity of the contest, a fitting reflection of a fight that carried both pride and pressure.

Leonard knew an extremely game Harrison would also be inspired by the occasion and spotlight.

“I knew she was going to be my toughest opponent… it was a special night and she was really going to come to win. I think that brought out the better in me as well.”

In the end, Leonard didn’t just win — she elevated herself on a night that could prove a turning point for women’s boxing in Ireland.

Crucially, the finish that ultimately ended the contest was no accident. The history maker revealed the body attack that broke her tough opponent down had been a key part of the pre-fight plan.

“It was definitely in the game plan… start off with jabs, picking my shots and then work my way down to the body.

“She’s a really good opponent… she has a good guard and she’s smart. So we had to set up a few shots and pick them when they came.”

That patience proved crucial. Rather than forcing the finish, Leonard built toward it — gradually increasing the pressure before trusting her moment.

A key turning point came in the corner.

“Niall said to me, ‘pick it up now and start pushing on.’ Once I trusted that, I think the stoppage came.”

Having played her part in a historic first, Leonard is already looking toward what could be another defining night for Irish boxing.

“Everybody’s going to be looking to get on that card… for Katie [Taylor] it would be special for a lot of women to be on it.

“If we could stack that card with as many Irish females as possible… an all-female card — I’m calling it — it could happen.”