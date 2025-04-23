Connor Coyle Benifits as Chris Eubank Jr Delivers on Undercard Promise

Connor Coyle was one of the fighters to benefit as Chris Eubank Jr delivered on his word to split his purse bid earnings with the undercard boxers from the original Connor Benn bout.

The British rivals were scheduled to fight in October of 2022, but the fight was canceled during fight week after Benn had results from a VADA test that were positive for a prohibited substance.

The cancellation of a fight, which now takes place in London this weekend, saw the entire card fall through, leaving the undercard without fights and thus purses.

Among the supporting cast was the Derry middleweight. Coyle, who offered to fight Eubank and save the fight night, was set for a showdown with Felix Cash on the massive bill but was left ‘gutted’ when it fell along with the entire card.

During a press conference to promote the rescheduled April 26 Eubank – Benn bash, Eubank a former Spike O’Sullivan and JJ McDonagh foe, said that he planned to take £50,000 from his fight purse and distribute it evenly among the fighters on the undercard who did not get paid as a result of the cancellation of the fight.

Eubank has since posted an apparent screenshot of the payments to 10 fighters, who were each given just over £3,500.

Coyle came close to sharing the ring with Eubank Jr in late 2021 but elected against a six-day notice meeting.

“I don’t have any regrets in not fighting Eubank Jr at the time of the offer as it was only 6 days notice,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“It just wasn’t doable. It was impossible for me at that time to take that fight but I feel that fight can still happen. Now that I have my name into that mix it’s possible and when I start to beat these fight high-profile fighters the big fights will just keep coming.”