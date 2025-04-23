Silencer’s Off – Aaron McKenna Ready to make Noise on Eubank-Benn Bill

‘The Silencer’ says he’ll make some serious middleweight noise on the massive Chris Eubank Jr vs. Conor Benn bill at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday night.

Aaron ‘The Silencer’ McKenna takes a massive leap up the ladder as he takes on former world champion Liam Smith on the eagerly anticipated card and promises a performance to get people talking.

The Monaghan native is delighted to be competing on a card of such magnitude and with the extra spotlight that will come his way as a result.

The 25-year-old with 10 knockouts to his name also believes Smith is the perfect foe to help him shine in said spotlight.

London, UK: Liam Smith and Aaron McKenna during todays Grand Arrival ahead of the Fatal Fury Event at the weekend. 22 April 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

McKenna says he’ll use Smith’s reputation to build his own and take a big step toward the top of the middleweight pile.

“What an historic event it’s going to be,” he told The Ring. “I don’t really get nervous, but I understand how big of a deal it is.

“Beating Liam Smith definitely puts a lot of eyes on me, especially on this platform that it’s on. It’s like the whole of the UK will probably be watching this fight. What a chance for me to do it against the guy that knocked out Chris Eubank Jr.

“The middleweight division right now is crying for someone to come through. It’s dying at the minute. It’s not what it once was in the days of Marvin Hagler or Triple G, Canelo. So it needs something new and I want to be that guy to take over the middleweight division,” he adds before declaring he’ll take the chance he’s being crying out for.

“I’ve been waiting for a moment like this for a good while now. I’ve been calling for big fights these past two or three years. It’s a fight I’m really excited for. I’m looking forward to it. It’s just incredible to be part of the first ever Ring Magazine card – a big thanks to His Excellency for giving me this opportunity. I know there’s going to be a lot of eyes on me. This card is getting a lot of attention, so I plan to make the most of it and make a statement win come Saturday night.”