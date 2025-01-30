Charles ‘The Dream’ McDonagh Enters Dreamland in Nasty Mood

‘The Dream’ is in dreamland.

Charles McDonagh fights in Belfast this Saturday night and has been handed the ideal home debut platform.

The Dungannon native, who got off the mark in Scotland in October, trades leather on the Nations Fight Night card which will be broadcast by the BBC this weekend.

The Ryan Burnett-trained prospect is excited to appear on such a stage and plans to use it to impress a wider audience.

“This is a great opportunity for me to showcase my skill on a big platform for my second professional fight,” he said.

“It’s definitely going to be a different experience, it’s a second debut for me. I’ve sold so many tickets and I have the people of Dunganon ready to cheer me on.”

McDonagh’s clash with Karl Sampson isn’t just his home debut, surprisingly it’s his Ulster Hall debut.

The only time the new-to-the-scene fighter has visited the iconic venue was as a fan.

Speaking to Boxing Tickets NI he said: “This is my first time fighting in the Ulster Hall. The first time I went to watch professional boxing was with my Dad at the Ulster Hall about five or six years ago and here I am now fighting as a professional.”

McDonagh former unified world champion Ryan Burnett has brought out his spiteful side.

“It’s great to have Ryan because he has been there at the highest level and he knows the boxing game inside out. You learn from him every single day. When I debuted I was only working with Ryan 2 months now I have had more time with him you’ll see a completely different performance. Lets just say you’ll see a more nastier performance.”