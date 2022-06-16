Caoimhin Agyarko to fight ‘tough opponent’ on Chisora – Pulev bill

Maybe not some of the big names he has been linked with but Caoimhin Agyarko [11(7)-0] assures he will be tested on July 9.

‘Black Thunder’ confirmed yesterday, that he returns on the undercard of Chisora vs Pulev at the O2 Arena London and will make a light-middleweight debut and a prominent appearance on a DAZN broadcast card.

Considering it’s his first fight at 154lbs it was suggested, that the fighter who attempted to fight Hassan N’Dam last time out, may get a nice introduction to the weight rather than the kind of step-up that he and his team have been calling for.

However, the 25-year-old entertainer reveals that’s not necessarily the case. It may not be a former world title challenger like N’Dam but Agyarko says a fighter with a good record and the capability of testing him, has been offered the chance to fight him on the Matchroom card next month.

“It’ll definitely be another tough opponent with a good record,” he assures Irish-boxing.com.”Nothing confirmed just yet, just waiting on an opponent to accept the fight and if he does it’ll be another test for me.”

Eddie Hearn said he wanted to secure the Belfast fighter some named opponents and was suggesting Jason Quigley, Luke Keeler, Gabe Rosado and ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan as potential 2022 foes when speaking to Irish press earlier this year.

Cork’s recent middleweight WBA regular title challenger O’Sullivan’s name came up again recently as did new Matchroom signing JJ Metcalfe.

It won’t be either on the Chisora Pulev undercard but they are fights that still interest Agyarko.

“There have been some great names I’ve been linked with but Spike or JJ Metcalf I’d love either of those fights. I know Spike is at middleweight now, and JJ probably has bigger plans at the minute,” he adds before making sure it’s not seen as a callout. “Respect to both fighters as I rate them highly.”

Regardless of the opponent, July 9 is a chance for Agyarko to advertise his talents on another high-profile card. Since joining Matchroom he has fought on the undercard of a Conor Benn and Katie Taylor co-feature and appeared high up the Michael Conlan Leigh Wood card.

Tha Paul Ready managed Ibox trained fighter, who in fairness fought on BT Sports under Frank Warren, has noticed the effect it’s had on his profile.

“I’m delighted to be on this card. It’s a massive card and a great venue. With being in these big cards I’m getting the exposure I deserve and getting the right fights.”

Speaking on the decision to move down a weight he says: “I was making middleweight comfortably so my team and Eddie Hearn said ‘why don’t we try light middleweight’. There hasn’t been much of a difference [preperation wise] other than the dieting side of things. My weights flying down, I’m working with a new nutritionist Paul O’Neil he believes I can make the weight okay, we’ve run the numbers and it’s coming down nicely.”