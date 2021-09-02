Caoimhin Agyarko focused on exciting new news rather Nathan Heaney noise

Caomhin Agyarko [9(6)-0] is taking an action speak louder than words approach to all things Nathan Heaney.

The Stoke fighter and the Belfast prospect were linked again over the weekend as the ticket-selling English middle registered a win live on BT Sports.

A bit of a Twitter spat followed as the promotional stablemates traded insults but ‘Black Thunder’ believes, in this case, there is smoke without fire.

🤣your laughable stop telling fibs that ranking is lies & regardless you’ll fight bin men who have 40 losses but not someone who’s ranked in the top “50”. Don’t get it twisted pal I’d smash you about and you know that 😘 https://t.co/6BdTXs8udY — Caoimhin Agyarko (@caoimhinagyarko) August 31, 2021

The Belfast side of the spat told Irish-boxing.com he is paying no heed to anything ‘The Hitman’ says online, suggesting their promoter Frank Warren isn’t ready to risk the ticket seller against the emerging talent.

With Heaney not on the radar, the London-trained Holy Trinity graduate is focusing on his own ‘exciting’ news.

“I’ve don’t really want to respond to the stuff he is saying. The guy talks nonsense and doesn’t want to fight anyone who’s half decent.”

The keen-to-progress 24-year-old would fight the English title hopeful and feels he would register a routine win if it was to get made.

However, ‘Black Thunder’ doesn’t see Queensbury making the fight due to Heaney’s marketability.

“I’d fight him with a hangover if I can’t beat someone like him I’m going nowhere in this sport.

“The thing is my team would take that fight no problem at all but his wouldn’t. I’m not sure if Queensbury would want it either, they wouldn’t him to get beat considering he sells a lot of tickets,” he adds before confirming neither were ever officially offered the chance to fight.

“I don’t think he was offered the fight officially. I offered him it over social media and he turned it down saying I had nothing to offer him.”

Agyarko also revealed he has some exciting news of his own in the works. He suggests it’s not fight-specific or opponent-related, which will fuel rumour he will manage to get some Belfast assured in his improved Queensbury contract.

“Some exciting news coming soon hopefully. I’ve no fight date planned or opponent confirmed but there are a couple of things happening for me right now.”