Caoimhin Agyarko calls for European title shot

Caoimhin Agyarko is targeting a European title assault.

The Belfast light middleweight got his first win of 2024 in Belfast at the start of this month and now with the rust-off plans to get motoring toward a blue belt.

The Holy Trinity graduate is EBU title-eligible considering he is ranked within their Top 15 but understands there may be a few more hoops to jump through before he gets the chance to become Ireland’s sixteenth European Champ.

Without massive promotional backing ‘Black Thunder’ may need to secure mandatory status and also remains open to getting a run of form-building fights as he closes in on a tilt.

“I want activity,” said Agyarko after his victory on over late replacement Bahadur Karami on the Repeat or Revenge card.

“I’ll speak to my manager and tell him I need a date. I want to fight again and I need to be kept active. Hopefully I’ll get another one before the end of the year and then I’ll push on for big titles in 2025.

“I’m ready for European level. I’m ranked number nine with the WBA and number seven with the EBU. I want a European title, I’ve called for the European title so I want to be in a position to fight for it – I know you can’t skip levels in boxing – and then I want to push on to world level.”