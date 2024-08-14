Andy Lee gives Paddy Donovan – Lewis Crocker update 

Andy Lee says there is a 50 percent chance Paddy Donovan and Lewis Crocker could meet in a massive bout next.

The former world champion and Donovan’s coach says both he and ‘The Real Deal’ are up for the fight and it’s now down to Matchroom whether to pull the trigger or continue to let build.

The Limerick and Belfast stars have been on a collision course since they shared the same card in January.

Speaking at the time, Matchroom CEO Frank Smith said the fight should happen as soon as possible with Chairman Eddie Hearn singing off the same hymn sheet.

However, the potential rivals contested different fights over the summer, with Donovan defeating Lewis Ritson and Crocker overcoming the challenge of Connah Walker.

Both remained open to meeting in the ring post those victories, although the Limerick side of the potential match-up claimed he didn’t want to go to Belfast and there was rumour the stylish southpaw would take another big fight in the meantime.

His coach is adamant both want the fight and says the decision on when it happens is Matchrooms.

“I think it’s 50-50 at the moment. We’re waiting to hear back from Matchroom and by next week we might have a decision on what’s going to happen so we’ll see, we’ll see what happens,” Lee told the Irish News.



“Paddy’s well up for the fight anyway. We’re just waiting to hear if Matchroom wants to make the fight yet. We’ll see what happens but we’re well up for it.”

Donovan made it five step-up stoppages on the bounce when he stopped Lewis Ritson in Leeds in May and former WBO middleweight champion of the World, and Lee believes a battle with the former British title holder will stand to him going into any ‘Croc’ clash.

“Paddy is training consistently, he’s staying fit and he’s had good preparation because his last opponent [Ritson] was quite similar to Lewis Crocker – not a 100 percent, but not too far away from Crocker in that he was orthodox, come forward and aggressive,” he said.

“Paddy is well up for the fight and so am I, it’s just a matter of: Is it the fight that happens next or will it be a fight or two later?

“I think one more fight wouldn’t hurt for Paddy but if it was to happen next then we’ll go with that. I think Lewis is a very good fighter – he’s very strong and tough – but Paddy has a style that is wrong for him; Paddy can box-and-move and he can punch as well.

“I wouldn’t say anything negative about Lewis because I think he’s a very good fighter and a nice lad but Paddy just has the beatings of him and that’s it.”