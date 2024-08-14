Boxing Festival – McEleney confirm unique seaside show

McEleney Promotions will promote a unique fight night in Bray on September 21.

There has been rumour of a unique show was set for the seaside town for some time now, and official confirmation came on Wednesday night.

The Dublin-based promotional outfit will promote for a second time when they bring ‘Another Level’ to the seashore.

A lineup has yet to be confirmed but it’s understood there will be domestic title fights on the bill and plenty of Irish talent on display.

Similar to the first Feile when Tommy McCarthy fought and beat Courtney Fry, the fight night will take place in a Marque.

In keeping with the festival feel, McEleney are looking to change things up and are bringing a musical element to proceedings.

Post the fights there will be music from New Era and the party will continue beyond the final bell.

With rumour a September 20 card will be confirmed for the 3Arena this week tonight’s news means two shows in a weekend for Ireland. Making a bumper weekend all the bigger Ireland’s only male world Champion Anthony Cacace defends his IBF strap against Josh Warrington in Wembley on the same night.

The ‘first music and boxing festival’ is McEleney’s second card, they promoted in Galway last year, a Breaking Ground bill topped by Thomas O’Toole.