Kellie’s Heroes – Harrington’s kind gesture to coaches

In true Kellie Harrington fashion, the double Olympic medal winner made sure it wasn’t all about her when Team Ireland arrived home on Monday.

Harrington, the Irish boxing team and all the other Olympians received a hero’s welcome in Dublin City Centre upon returning from Paris.

The fighter who retained her lightweight title and claimed a historic second gold at the Games received the biggest reception a stone’s throw from her home.

However, she was keen to share the spotlight and the adulation with the people who made her success possible.

When the Irish boxing team was being paraded to the massive O’Connell Street crowd, the St Mary’s BC fighter called for the coaches to be brought on stage.

After being asked what the historic back-to-back gold meant to her, the Dubliner called for coaches Zauri Antia and James Doyle to join her on stage.

She said: “Can we actually get Zaur and James up on stage as well, please?

“I think it is only fair that we have our coaches on stage so if we can get Zaur and James up here, that would be great.”

Reflecting on the support and the achievement she added “For absolutely every one of the athletes on Team Ireland who give everything day in day out, to have the support of this nation from the better of every one of our hearts, it really does mean the world to us.

“Whether we win, we lose, or we draw, you are all there to pick us up, dust us off and help us go again. That is what matters so thank you.

“This is sport, we forget absolutely everything and we just do what we have to do in sport.

“We are a small nation, but we are a mighty nation. We will fight and we will keep on fighting. That is why we are who we are.”