Dylan Moran targets BIG Irish fight for Waterford

It’s all Irish all the way for Dylan Moran, from now on.

The Waterford boxer sampled domestic action for the first time on the first weekend of this month and it went extremely well.

Moran took a risk taking on former BUI Celtic champion Owen O’Neill in his first fight since suffering a stoppage loss to Florian Marku live on Sky Sports.

The Munster man got some personal redemption, going from suffering a first-round stoppage defeat to inflicting one on his Belfast counterpart.

Now having a taste for the all-Irish, Moran wants more and his targeting a big Irish fight in Waterford later in the year.

“Big Irish fights are what I want,” he said when asked what he wanted next.

“Anyone, anywhere. I’ve said it all along and I think that win puts me right back in the mix. I’ll sit and chat with my manager now. Ideally, we want to go to Waterford and have big show there and, as for the opponent. I don’t turn down fights.

“Whatever makes sense and whatever the fans want to see we’ll go for it.”

It’s understood Conlan Boxing are considering bringing the DAZN cameras to the Sunny South East and would like to work with Ring Kings in Waterford. The winner of Senan Kelly and Declan Geraghty’s October 4 Irish title fight would be the preferred option for a WIT bill.

It’s a big turnaround for the 29-year-old, who revealed he hit a real low post the high-profile reverse.

“I was delighted, to do that in19 seconds beats what happened to me in my last fight,” he comments.

“I got my own back tonight. I said in the build-up that what happened last time knocked me off track big time. There was a lot of frustration and I was angry at the game as you can imagine.

“I locked myself away for the last nine weeks’ and it paid off.

“When an opportunity comes your way you need to grab it by the scruff of the neck and make the most of it – mine came and I went out and took it.”