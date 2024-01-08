Callum Walsh takes New York baton from Michael Conlan – Tops Patricks Weekend MSG Card

Callum Walsh will take over from Michael Conlan and become the main Irish man in New York on St Patrick’s weekend.

The Cork light middleweight will top another UFC Fight Pass broadcast bill at Madison Square on March 15.

An opponent has yet to be confirmed for the fast-tracked Freddie Roach-trained fighter but it’s another progressive step forward for the Cobh prospect.

Walsh will take centre stage at the Theatre kicking off massive Irish celebrations in a city that loves to go green. The Irish Boxing Award Fighter of the Year nominated boxer fought in Boston last St Patrick’s weekend and topped an MSG bill in November, where he defeated Ismael Villarreal in a genuine step up.

The 360 Promotions southpaw will be hoping for a similarly noteworthy fight when he puts his WBC silver title on the line in what is said will be his last fight before a homecoming.

Irish Boxing legend Conlan used the same venue and time of the year to help grow his name internationally. The two-time world title challenger and Olympic medal winner debuted on top of a card at Madison Square Garden and had five fights there, three of which were on Paddy’s weekend.

Top Rank had designs on promoting the Belfast fighter there every March until the pandemic hit and it’s said Matchroom would have brought Conlan back to the venue to fight Josh Warrington if he had defeated Jordan Gill in December.

However, as it stands Walsh takes up the mantle and there is a pathway for him to become synonymous with St Patrick’s Day in the Big Apple.

Feargal McCrory may benefit from the news as he populated the last Walsh MSG undercard, while Emmet Brennan and New York raised Galway born Harley Burke have discussed fighting in New York in March.