‘Big Bang’ Pierce O’Leary Secures October Fight Date

Pierce O’Leary [7(3)-0] fights for the first time since he banged out a banger when he fights at the York Hall on October 29.

The Dublin prospect has been confirmed on an MTK Fight Night that will be topped by potential Anthony Cacace future foe Archie Sharpe.

It’s the first time ‘Big Bang’ will be seen in the ring since he registered a statement win in Bolton in late June.

The young welterweight took out Jan Marsalek via a showreel knockout last time out.

The Al Smith trained fighter walked the dangerous Cezch puncher onto a massive left hook to claim a step-up victory – and all but guarantee himself the 2021 Irish Knockout of the Year award.

The London-based Dub took on a dangerous puncher with a taste for KO upset wins on an MTK Fight Night in Bolton and gave him a taste of his own medicine.

The Dublin prospect walked the Czech puncher onto a beautifully timed left hook and sent him face-first into the canvas. Such was the ferocity of the shot and the manner in which Marsalek fell that the referee waved off proceedings before administering a count.

Marsalek is known for having some pop having dropped Kelvin Davis, brother of top prospect Keshawne, in the final round of their bout on the Canelo vs. Billy Joe Saunders undercard last month, whilst also holding away corner wins over Fatih Duebues and Christian Schembri.

In fact, he has seven knockouts from eight career victories and had previously proven he carries fight-ending one-punch power from the first first to the last bell.

Such is the Cezch fighter’s rep and threat that rumour suggests those just outside O’Leary’s inner circle were nervous as the fight approached.

It turns out they had nothing to worry about as the Inner City Dub that carried the real power and threat into the fight.

The 21-year-old Dublin graduate will be looking to build on that victory late this month against a yet to be confirmed opponent.