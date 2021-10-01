All You Need to Know About Massive Weekend of Irish Boxing

It’s more rapid-fire machine gun than one big bang as October starts with a massive weekend of Irish boxing.

Three days, fights on three pro shows, and the most eagerly anticipated amateur card of the year.

We go from Milian to National Stadium, South Circular road to the Devenish, Belfast before some German action as tens of Irish fighters trade leather galore over an action-packed three days.

The fun begins in Milan, Italy as Dublin’s light middleweight Craig O’Brien looks to register a career-changing win on a Matchroom Italia card.

The Irish champion takes on Samuel Nmomah live on DAZN, competing in a fight that could change the trajectory of his career.

“Look at Tommy McCarthy,” said O’Brien when speaking to Irish-boxing.com. “He went out to Italy and he won, since then he’s catapulted, he fought on Eddie Hearn’s Fight Camp, has won titles and got a contract, so a win in this fight is massive for me,” he adds before saying he is hoping to impress his way onto Matchroom’s books.

“That would be the plan, as I said look at Tommy and what happened when he got the win there. Tommy got that contact, got a European title fight, and then he got Chris Billam Smith fight. It’s not just him, I’ve seen your man Reece Bellotti, he went over there last year he got a win, and your man Morrissey- and off the back of that he got [Chris] Eubank. So a win out here for me is massive!”

Saturday sees amateur and pro-action in Ireland. The popular Celtic Clash series returns with its 12th installment and will play out at the Devenish in Belfast, while National Elite Championship finals night is set for the National Stadium.

The likes of Owen O’Neill, Jake Hanney, Eddie Treacy and debutants Liam Walsh and Cian Doyle all appear but the spotlight will be firmly on an out-of-the-blue all Irish clash between Robert Burke and Jamie Morrissey.

New headliner for Celtic Clash 12 at The Devenish in Belfast on Saturday night.



Mouthwatering clash between two unbeaten prospects.



Dublin's Robert Burke vs Limerick's Jamie Morrissey

The Dublin and Limerick fighters will battle it out over six rounds in one of the most Celtic Clashiest of clashes.

The National Stadium and what used to be known as Senior Finals night will see a host of intriguing domestic bouts as over 40 fighters go into battle for the right to call themselves the best in the land at their respective weights.

More action from the #IrishEliteChamps this Saturday



More action from the #IrishEliteChamps this Saturday



⏰ 17:30 💻 YouTube Spórt TG4



⏰ 19:15 ar 📺 @TG4TV

The final matchups are as follows.

48KG Ricky Nesbitt (Holy Family, Louth) v Caomhin Logue (Springtown, Derry)

75KG Sean Donaghy (St.Canices, Derry) ​v Gabriel Dossen (Olympic, Galway)

63KG Eve Woods (Corinthians, Dublin) ​v Gillian Duffy (St.Marys, Dublin)

66KG Kiesha Attwell (Tobair Pheadair, Galway) v Kaci Rock (Enniskerry, Wicklow)

81KG Nel Fox (Rathkeale, Limerick) ​v Bethany Doocey(Castlebar, Mayo)

86KG Faolain Rahill (DCU, Dublin) ​ ​v Darren O’Neill (Paulstown, Kilkenny)

92KG Marcin Skalski (Athlone, Westmeath) v Jack Marley (Monkstown, Dublin)

92+KG Thomas Maughan (Cavan B.C) ​v Martin Keenan (Rathkeale, Limerick)

Live on TG4:

48KG Shannon Sweeney (St. Annes Westport) v Carol Coughlin (Monkstown, Dublin)

51KG Paudraic Downey (St.John Bosco, Antrim). v Paddy McShane (Letterkenny, Dgl)

50KG Caitlin Fryers (Immaculata, Antrim) ​v Nicole Clyde (Antrim B.C)

52KG Niamh Early (Ryston, Kildare) ​​v Daina Moorehouse(Enniskerry, Wklw)

57KG Adam Hession (Monivea, Galway) ​v Sean Purcell (Saviours Crystal, Wtrfrd)

54KG Niamh Fay (Ballyboughal, Dublin) v Sara Hagightat-Jo (St.Brigds, Edndery, Ofly)

60KG John Paul Hale (Star, Antrim) ​​v Dominic Bradley (Emerald, Antrim)

57KG Jennifer Lehane (DCU, Dublin) ​v Kellie McLoughlin(Drimnagh, Dublin)

63.5KG Brandon McCarthy (Athy, Kildare) ​v Jack McGivern (St.Georges, Antrim)

67KG Wayne Kelly (Ballynacargy, Westmeath) v Eugene McKeever (Holy Family, Lth)

70KG Lisa O’Rourke (Castlerea, Roscommon) v Evelyn Igharo (Clann Naofa, Louth)

71KG Kieran Molloy (Oughterard, Galway)​v Luke Maguire (Esker, Dublin)

80KG Tommy Hyde (St.Michaels Athy, Kildare) v Kelyn Cassidy (Savrs Crystl, Waterford)

But wait there’s more! Three Irish fighters will take to the ring on Sunday.

Cork’s Vladimir Belujsky and Dublin duo Keane McMahon and Francy Luzoho all compete on a show in Berlin on the Sabbath.

‘Big Bad Vlad’ takes on Davit Makaradze for an unrecognized belt high up the Columbia Teathre hosed show, while McMahon faces Pavel Herman and ‘The Butcher Boy’ faces Bartlomiej Lazuka on the afternoon show.