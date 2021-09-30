Performance not the Occasion the focus for Debutant Doyle

Cian Doyle is taking all things debut in his stride.

The Crumlin BC graduate will become the latest youngster to join the paid ranks when he trades leather on Celtic Clash 12 in the Devenish on Saturday night.

The 20-year-old makes the switch following an amateur career in which he won four Irish underage titles, and does so relaxed focusing on the performance and not the occasion.

“To be honest I’m not nervous at all I’m just excited,” he told Irish-boxing.com. “I can’t wait to show my skills and hopefully put on a good performance.

“I don’t really like making predictions or anything like that, I just wanna’ put on a solid performance and show everything that I’ve been working on hopefully get a few rounds in and let everything flow.”

Not being nervous doesn’t mean the Phil Sutcliffe trained Boxing Ireland fighter is not excited about stepping through the ropes.

“I’m buzzing for it now. All the hard training is done, so it’s just all light stuff this week staying sharp and just going through everything we’ve worked on all through the last few weeks and months since I turned pro,” he adds before revealing he hasn’t worked on a massive transition since changing codes, rather just fine-tuned.

“We just kept everything simple, training hard every day working, working on sitting down on my shots a little bit more since I turned pro and about six weeks ago I started a strength and conditioning programme with Gar up in Kickstart, which has helped a lot, but other than that just working on the simple things.”

Doyle is still awaiting official confirmation in terms of the opponent but it’s overly concerned. Again the performance is king for the next Crumlin graduate off the production line.

“I just wanna put on a good performance and show what I’ve been working on since I turned pro. I’ve been training hard all summer, well before I turned pro, so I’m confident my hard work will show on Saturday night – and hopefully get a few rounds in,” he adds before revealing he is bringing a crowd to Belfast the weekend.

“I sold a good amount of tickets for the fight and there’s a good few coming up. I think there’s around 60 or 70 coming up of my family and friends so there’s a good few coming up for me on Saturday.”