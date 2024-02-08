Better The Devil You Know – Peter Carr Promising Pain

Peter Carr comes as advertised – mean, motivated, and with a desire to be malicious between the ropes.

Carr makes the move into the pro ranks this weekend when he debuts on the JB Promotions ‘The Recall’ card at The Warehouse – and doesn’t do so quietly.

The former Crumlin amateur, who competed at a very high level in kickboxing, is promising to be a dream watch for fans and a nightmare foe for any prospective opponents.

The confident Dubliner claims rumours of his ability to cause an opponent’s demise are not exaggerated – and predicts he will be a power-punching, pain-inducing problem for the division.

The middleweight hopeful also claims the reason he is called ‘The Devil’ will become apparent when he begins hurt people.

“People can expect nothing but fireworks with me, no matter where I fight or who I fight.”

“I will bring opponents deep down to where they have never been for that’s the reason I am ‘The Devil’. I’m the problem in this game now. People will feel my power and the pain I have built up,” he adds suggesting he has frustration to unleash.

“I am gonna be the next big thing in this boxing world, people will doubt me but I will let my hands do the talking and prove all the two-faced f*cks wrong.”

It’s clear the IGB prospect has big plans and comes to the squared circle with ambition.

Being more specific, he adds that “I have long-time goals in boxing. I want to become Irish champion first, then onto European level and a World title down the line.

“I won’t let anyone stand in my way. I’m here to put money on my family’s table. There is no bad blood but I will let no one stand in my way.”

While there appears to be real venom to the Ian Gaughran-managed fighter’s approach in and out of the ring, when it comes to boxing, there is a reason behind his single-minded desire to cause havoc.

“I turned over because I am a multiple World and European champion in kickboxing. I fought in the European Olympic Games, multiple national champions and I got nothing for my achievements. I had to pay for everything while fighting for my country in the Worlds and the Europeans. I didn’t agree with that.

“So this means more to me than anything. When I win the European and World titles in the boxing I’ll be able to look after my family properly and let them live the rest of their life happy and with no stress.”

‘The Devil’ has a very interesting start, facing David Tancos a fighter who looked game against Liam Walsh in Letterkenny late last year before being stopped while protesting a head clash.

An honest Carr, who has 38 kickboxing KOs to his name, isn’t concerned with who populates the away corner, suggesting all opponents will feel his wrath regardless.

“I’m not expecting a test to be out straight. I know who I am and what I am capable of doing. I can seriously hurt someone, and if I have to do that to achieve my goals I will. Unfortunately, it’s a bad day for him. I know how hard I’ve worked and the time, blood, sweat and tears I put into this game.

“It’s time for me to get what can be mine and will be mine,” he adds before speaking in more general career terms again and suggesting he is made for the hurt business.

“I’m here to take care of my family. I do not care about me. I have years left in this world, I’ll look after myself when my family are settled and at peace. I’m here now and ready for anything test but they better be ready for me. Everyone can run but you can’t hide forever.”