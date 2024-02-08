Matthew Tyndall promising something different to eye-catching debut

Like all boxers, Matthew Tyndall doesn’t get paid for overtime – yet the Bray prospect is more than happy to put in the extra time for free at The Warehouse on Friday night.

From the outside looking in, the 21-year-old enjoyed the perfect start to professional life, registering a first-round stoppage on his debut.

However, the ambitious Wicklow prospect wanted more – more time, that is.

Tyndall was hoping Sylwester Zieba would offer more stubborn resistance and afford him the chance to show off his skillset at the same venue he fights at this weekend.

“I was happy with the whole outcome, the only thing I didn’t get to do was showcase my skills as much as I wanted,” he laments when talking to Irish-boxing.com before claiming the early finish meant there weren’t too many lessons learnt.

“I don’t think so,” he responds when asked if there was any learning he could take into fight number two.

“It was too early to have many negatives or anything to work on.”

The more experienced Petar Aleksandrov should, at the very least, give the JB Promotions starlet rounds on The Recall card.

The former underage standout certainly hopes that’s the case. Indeed, he believes, if allowed to fight, the Bulgarian has the potential to cause problems, again something he more than welcomes.

“I’m expecting a very solid opponent, someone who will be there to win. He can be dangerous if you let him be dangerous, so I have to be switched on for 100% of the fight,” he continues before bringing it back to his desire to show his skills.

“I’m expecting to show everyone my skills on Friday. I predict a very mature display and a win on points on Friday.”

Tyndall, whose brother Sean is also a multi-grade underage Irish champion, reveals he hasn’t suffered from second fight syndrome and the interest and hype around fight two is as big as his debut.

“The crowd was unbelievable that night, the people that came to support didn’t disappoint. I’m very proud of how the people came and showed their support for me. The tickets [for this fight] sold straight away I had no problems at all thankfully.”