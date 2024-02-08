“Big Plans” – Cain Lewis ready for Belfast rivals

Cain Lewis has no problem with Ruadhan Farrell or Gerard Hughes playing a part in his big year.

The 21-year-old’s name has been mentioned alongside the Belfast fighters who drew with each other after a highly entertaining encounter on a Matchroom card in Belfast late last year.

Indeed, it’s understood Jay Byrne wants to push the young talent in the direction of the aforementioned and domestic titles over the coming 12 months.

The Navan man has big-year ambitions and plans regardless but has no issue with fighting any domestic rivals.

Speaking ahead of his first fight in 2024, set for the Warehouse at the Red Cow this Friday, Lewis said: “There has been some talk about setting up fights with Rudy Farrell and Gerard Hughes. Their names have been mentioned to me in recent weeks, so let’s see what happens. I’m open to fighting anybody, so maybe later on in the year we can get these fights going.”

Putting a possible time frame on his all-Irish aspirations, the Ballymun BC graduate plans to secure victory over Stefan Slavchev – the journeyman famed for trying a wrestling move on Paddy Barnes – this weekend, get out again on March 8th and then look toward an all-Irish summer showdown.

“I’ve been promised I’ll be back out on March 8th on a JB Promotions card. After that I’ll be looking at going for the Celtic title. If we can get a fight going for the title with one of the lads let’s make it happen.”

Belfast battlers Hughes and Farrell aside, the 21-year-old, who turned over as a teen, is planning a big year.

Having experienced periods of inactivity, the Vernon Carroll-trained boxer is more than delighted to be following up his November clash in Donegal with a bout as early as February.

“I’m delighted to be back out so soon and to be fighting within 3 months of my last fight.”

“That’s what I want, I want to be constantly fighting. I had a slow year last year, so it’s a great to start 2024 with a fight this early in the year. It’s going to be a big year for me I have big plans.”

Another bonus about Friday’s clash is it plays out on ‘The Recall’ card in Dublin, the closest venue to home Lewis has ever appeared at.

“Dublin is close to home, so it’s an honour to be fighting there, also it’s ideal for friends and family to make it,” he adds before promising his fans a performance on the busy bill.

“I’m more than ready for Friday. I’m looking forward to getting out there and putting on a great show.”