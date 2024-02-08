Paddy Donovan Backs Bro to Break Through Early Frustrations

Edward Donovan has the ability, heart and desire to be a top-level boxer, now he just needs the fights to prove it says big brother Paddy.

‘The Dominator’ has progressed steadily since turning over but hasn’t quite made the kind of noise that ‘The Real Deal’ has.

The older of the two brothers says the 24-year-old very much wants to make an impact and level up but claims he is hampered by the fact he is finding it hard to find step-up opposition.

“Edward has a tremendous heart, he doesn’t care, he wants fights, he wants big-time boxing and he wants to push on,” Donovan told Irish-boxing.com.

“He sees me edging for glory and he wants the same. I think he is good enough he just needs the right fights.”

Getting those ‘right fights’ has proved that be easier for the Matchroom-alligned Donovan. With serious promotional backing behind him, he has the financial clout to tempt otherwise reluctant would-be foes into fighting.

He notes his younger brother and fellow former underage amateur standout doesn’t have the same pulling power in that regard and believes being avoided is costing him.

“Edward is an avoided fighter,” he explains.

“I think he’ll continue to be avoided but he is trying to push for an Irish title fight. If any welterweight or super welterweight in Ireland wants to fight him he will be ready.”

The Andy Lee-trained southpaw, who is being linked to a massive fight with Lewis Crocker, also suggests the fact he has only been able to fight journeymen up to date means fans haven’t seen the best of the Limerick man.

“I think he is a lot better than fans think he is. When you are in the ring with Edward thats when you see how good he is. That isn’t me being biased, you can ask the pros who shared the ring with him they’ll tell you the same thing.”

Edward Donovan populates Friday night’s The Recall card at the Warehouse where he fights Gyorgy Mizsei over six. JB Promotions are hopeful a win will set up a title fight in March.