Michael Conlan drops massive Prizefighter hint

Conlan Boxing are exploring the idea of running a Prizefighter-styled tournament in Ireland this year.

Michael Conlan hinted, he and his brother Jamie Conlan were considering running an all-in-one-night all-action knockout event ala the kind Matchroom used to reestablish themselves over a decade ago.

The two-time world title challenger took to social media and asked his followers for suggestions on how they should format the 3×3 minute round tournament – and got a host of interesting responses.

The Belfast switch hitter also answered a lot of questions about how he sees the fight night working.

One half of Conlan Boxing, Jamie Conlan being the other, revealed he doesn’t want to make it an all-Irish affair, but is open to an Ireland versus UK approach. He also mentioned the SSE Arena and the 3Arena as possible venues and welcomed suggestions for lineups that included some massive names across weight divisions.

Conlan was clear about saying an Irish-hosted Prizefighter is not set in stone and is just at the ideas stage, although the positive reaction may persuade them to move to the next stage.

Matchroom’s Prizefighter was a successful concept and one used by the likes of Martin Rogan, Wille Casey and Jono Carroll to launch their careers.

There was also an all Irish Prizefighter as an undercard to a Paul McCloskey fight, won by Eamonn O’Kane and Mike Perez, already a name by that stage, won a Prizefighter the heavyweights instalement.