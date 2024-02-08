INTRODUCING – Shane Meehan – ‘My passion for the sport shows’

If opportunity knocks Shane Meehan is going to answer.

One of three debutants on The Recall card, Meehan can’t to start living the dream at the Warehouse this Friday – and is keen to get the pro ball rolling.

Indeed, having suffered a period away from the sport through injury, he itching to throw leather again and wants to ensure he stays busy.

As a result, one of JB Promotions’ latest signings says he won’t be one to pick and choose as he progresses. The decorated at Dublin-level amateur will take any chance presented to him and bring a ‘fight anyone, anywhere, anytime’ mantra to his pro career.

“My approach is definitely to take all the fights presented to me,” he tells Irish-boxing.com. “Any chance in the ring to show what I can do I will take. My passion for the sport shows the second I step into the ring.”

“I’ve been wanting to turn over for a couple of years now but with covid there were lots of setbacks. I was very close to turning over last year but unfortunately sustained a very bad injury to my dominant hand where I had to undergo emergency surgery, so I’ve been waiting a long time for this and was ready to take the opportunity as soon as I was able to.”

That frustrating enforced wait to ditch the vest officially makes this weekend’s debut all the more special, although there is also a sense that fight fan, Meehan, will live a boyhood dream at the Warehouse on Friday.

“Debuting means absolutely everything to me and is truly a dream come true,” he adds.

“I’m absolutely buzzing to get in that ring and show what I’m made of.”

Talking about his aspirations both immediate and long term he says: “My short-term goal is just to get in that ring again after being out for so so long. I want to work towards getting the Celtic and Irish titles and long term it would be my absolute dream to be a world champion.”

Mullhudart’s Meehan gloves off his career against Traycho Georgiev on Friday’s card and plans to show the public what he is capable of.

“I’m prepared for the full four rounds and have no doubt my opponent is coming to win, but there is no doubt I will walk out of that ring victorious after showing my power, speed and ability.”