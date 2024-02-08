INTRODUCING – Sean Murray – ‘I like to get hit and I like to hit hard’

Boxing is about hitting and not getting hit, unless you’re Sean Murray that is!

The new JB Promotions signing comes to the pro ranks with an extremely unique outlook and set of goals.

While titles and trinkets may catch his eye, the Pete Taylor-trained fighter sees real glory in being tough and wants to prove himself the toughest man in the toughest of sports.

To do that he knows he will have to get hit and that’s something he is ok with. In fact, he predicts he may hit the canvas on more than one occasion, again something he can take on the metaphorical chin, once he bounces back up and finishes the fight on his feet and throwing punches.

“My goal is to never back down from a challenge. I like to get hit hard and I like to hit hard back,” he begins immediately raising the excitement levels of Irish-boxing.com.

“I want to be remembered as the toughest out there,” he adds before continuing to persuade us he will be a fun addition.

“Fans can expect me to see me getting hit hard and maybe knocked down in fights because I want to be fighting the best out there. I want to be fighting the best to prove that I’m up for the challenge and that no matter what I’ll always get back up and keep going. I’ll never back down when I’m down I’ll always keep going forward.”

There may just be method to Murray’s madness, the fighter with semi-pro experience, that was more often than not labeled a ‘suited to the pros’ amateur, may like wars because it’s his best route to victory.

As he suggests he can punch and do damage in close quarters.

“Expect me to hurt the man standing in front of me no matter who it is.”

The Navan boxer has been plotting a pro move for some time and rejoices in the fact he finally gets to step through the ropes under the lights tomorrow.

“It means a lot for me to debut. I’ve dreamed about this day for so long and can’t believe it’s finally here. I’ve Jay to thank for getting me the opportunity and I’ve Pete Taylor and his team to thank for all the preparation he’s done with me.”

Murray faces a difficult start as he faces Ireland’s only away corner fighter in Allan White.

“I know he’s quick and likes to turn his opponent off him,” he comments.

“I’ll know to keep switched on and stay in his face for the full four rounds. I’m not gonna step back once.”