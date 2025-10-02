Bam Bam v The Boxer: Super Bantam’ Barnburner on The Horizon

The Boxing Union of Ireland have confirmed recent whispers around the Irish professional boxing scene surrounding a mouthwatering clash between Matty ‘Bam Bam’ Boreland and Paul ‘The Boxer’ Loonam for the Irish Super Bantamweight Title.

In a statement to Irish-Boxing.com regarding the sanctioning of the bout, the BUI acknowledged Loonam’s situation, warranting swift action, stating:

“The Ratings Committee is of the view that the winner of a Celtic Belt should be given the opportunity to fight for the All-Ireland belt as soon as reasonably possible. After the recent loss of his father and trainer, Paul Snr, The Ratings Committee were if the view that Paul Loonam should be given the opportunity as early as possible.”

Boreland (6-0) recently announced himself in emphatic fashion, defeating Ruadhan Farrell to claim the Irish title on the Crocker-Donovan card earlier this month, with the Ryan Burnett trained fighter speaking openly of his dream to headline a show at Coleraine Showgrounds, home of his beloved football club following the win.

Loonam’s promoter, Jay Byrne, welcomed the sanctioning, but admitted frustration with how the process was handled.

“Winning the Celtic title in April made him (Loonam) mandatory and held that position for six months, however we were not confronted and that fight (Boreland v Farrell) got made” Byrne told Irish-Boxing.com.

Still, Byrne has shifted his focus toward getting the title fight made “I don’t wanna make a big fuss of it either, as he’s in that position now” he said, adding that an April National Stadium date is likely.

With JB Promotions’ ‘A New Dawn’ card taking place in just over a week’s time, the timing seems ideal for news to break. Could fight fans soon get the announcement they’ve been waiting for regarding one of the most intriguing domestic clash’s of 2026?