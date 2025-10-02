Whispers Suggest Matchroom Are Eyeing Up 2026 Donovan–Catterall Showdown

The Real Deal could be handed a real comeback fight.

A faint rumour suggests Paddy Donovan could return against Jack Catterall.

The Limerick southpaw suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the first-ever all-Irish world title fight in Windsor earlier this month.

Since the defeat, the Andy Lee-trained boxer has vowed to bounce back stronger.

It has been suggested that he may be afforded the opportunity to come back with a bang.

While some suggest he may need a routine return after back-to-back defeats, the grapevine has the Munster man returning in a big fight.

There has been some suggestion a ‘Real Deal’ – Catterall clash is in the works. There has yet to be official confirmation, and neither team has publicly mentioned the fight.

The English would have to come through an extremely tough fight with Josh Taylor, defeater Ekow Essuman but if it were to transpire, it would represent a bit of a statement move from Team Donovan.

In the game of snakes and ladders, that is boxin,g former undisputed world title challenger Catterall represents a massive ladder for the Munster man. However, considering he goes into the fight on the back of successive defeats, there is also a massive snake risk to the bout. With the Brit fighting in November, any proposed ‘Real Deal’ fight couldn’t happen until the New Year, which would also provide the Limerick southpaw with an opportunity to get a warm up clash in if his team see fit.

While it’s just rumour, a fight with the Manchester native, who has shared the ring with Tyrone McKenna and Darragh Foley, is in keeping with what Eddie Hearn said he had in store for the OLOL graduate.

“I think Paddy will get his shot again. We’ll make sure we give him big fights.”

If Essuman wins on the Benn-Eubank card, he may be a Donovan option. The victor may also prefer to chase down IBF world champion Lewis Crocker, although, considering the WBO Global title is on the line WBO world championBrian Norman Jr may the quickest route to a world title. title.