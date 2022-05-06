And The New – Lee Reeves wins first title live on DAZN

Lee Reeves put on a show for the cameras as he registered a massive career-enhancing win in the early hours of Friday morning [Irish time].

The Limerick fighter outpointed Mexican opposition on Cinco De Mayo to win a first career title.

The southpaw shut out Sebastian Diaz Maldonado 80-72, 80-72, 80-72 and can now call himself NABF light welterweight champion as a result.

The 27-year-old dominated from start to finish, frustrating a fighter many argued had upset potential in a Rebel Entertainment Centre hosted Lee Baxter Promotions promoted co-feature.

Reeves controlled the distance and boxed well from a range that suited him. Anytime the Mexican closed the gap and looked to rough the Treaty man up, he was manhandled, held, and on a number of occasions pushed to the canvas.

As a result, It was typically stylish from Reeves but simple, smart, and effective when needs must.

The win sees Reeves follow in the footsteps of the likes of José Luis Castillo, Lamont Peterson, DeMarcus Corley, Regis Prograis, and Paul Spadafora in winning the strap. It should greatly increase his ranking and will naturally lead to bigger fights.

The victory also played out on the first DAZN broadcast card since Katie Taylor’s win over Amanda Serrano and the first before Canelo and Dmitry Bivol go at it, which too will help in terms of career progression.

Reeves looked good in a co-feature on a platform that broadcasts to over 200 countries worldwide increasing his standing and fan base all in one go.

The fact his promoter Lee Baxter has signed a multi-card deal with the streaming service suggests the Dee Walsh trained light-welterweight could benefit longer-term and may have just taken step one along the next phase of his career.

Reeves improves to 9-1 with 6kos as a result fo the win while ‘El Verdugo’ slips to 17-5-1.