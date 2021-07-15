Katie Taylor topples Claressa Shields to return to the top of ESPN’s P4P list

Katie Taylor has leap-frogged Claressa Shields and returned back to the top of ESPN’s Pound for Pound rankings.

The Irish sensation slipped down the pecking order the last time the rankings were published, coming in second to the American.

The two-time Olympic gold medal winner stole ahead after managing to become a two-division undisputed champion after dominating Marie-Eve Dicaire on March 6.

Taylor has since been involved in another classic against Nathasa Jonas – and the fighter, who puts her four lightweight world titles on the line against Jennifer Han on September 4, has returned back to the top as a result.

Former Taylor foes Jessica McCaskill and Delfine Persoon have secured top10 spots coming in at #4 and #6 respectively. There are also potential foes on the list in Amanda Serrano #3, Mikaela Mayer #5, Teri Harper #8, and even the previously mentioned McCaskill.

Taylor is also top of the Ring Magazine’s pound for pound list.

ESPN’s Top 10 reads as below:

1. KATIE TAYLOR Previous ranking: No. 2

RECORD: 18-0, 6 KOs

DIVISION: Lightweight (undisputed champion)

LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Natasha Jonas, May 1

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

2. CLARESSA SHIELDS Previous ranking: No. 1

RECORD: 11-0, 2 KOs

DIVISION: Junior middleweight and middleweight undisputed champion

LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Marie Eve Dicaire, March 5

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

3. AMANDA SERRANO Previous ranking: No. 4

RECORD: 40-1-1, 30 KOs

DIVISION: Featherweight (titlist)

LAST FIGHT: W (KO9) Daniela Bermudez, March 25

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

4. JESSICA MCCASKILL Previous ranking: No. 3

RECORD: 10-2, 3 KOs

DIVISION: Welterweight undisputed champion

LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Cecilia Braekhus, March 13

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

5. MIKAELA MAYER Previous ranking: No. 6

RECORD: 15-0, 5 KOs

DIVISION: Junior lightweight (titlist)

LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Erica Farias, June 19

NEXT FIGHT: Date TBD vs. Maiva Hamadouche

6. DELFINE PERSOON Previous ranking: No. 5

RECORD: 44-3, 18 KOs

DIVISION: Lightweight

LAST FIGHT: L (UD10) Katie Taylor, Aug. 22

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

7. CHRISTINA HAMMER Previous ranking: No. 6

RECORD: 26-1, 12 KOs

DIVISION: Middleweight

LAST FIGHT: W (KO7) Sanna Turunen, Dec. 20

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

8. CECILIA BRAEKHUS Previous ranking: No. 8

RECORD: 36-2, 9 KOs

DIVISION: Welterweight

LAST FIGHT: L (UD10) Jessica McCaskill, March 13

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

T-8. TERRI HARPER Previous ranking: 10

RECORD: 11-0-1, 6 KOs

DIVISION: Junior lightweight (titlist)

LAST FIGHT: W (TKO9) Katharina Thanderz, Nov. 14

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

10. SENIESA ESTRADA Previous ranking: No. N/R

RECORD: 21-0, 8 KOs

DIVISION: Strawweight, junior flyweight (titlist)

LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Tenkai Tsunami, July 9

NEXT FIGHT: TBA