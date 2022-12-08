Amateur Headline News Latest News Top News of The Day 

Zaur Antia nominated for RTE Sports Award

Jonny Stapleton

Zaur Antia has been nominated for RTÉ Sport Manager of the Year.

The respected Team Ireland Head Coach was at the forefront of a sensational year for Irish boxing, with Team Ireland winning 51 International medals across the age groups.

Under the Georgian’s direct supervision the Elite team broke records winning two World Championship gold, four European Elite Championship gold, three Continental silver, and two Euro bronze. The Under-22 team also managed a 7 medal haul at the European Under-22 Championships.

Antia, who was nominated last year, is on a short list that includes Stephen Bradley, Brian Dowling, Dominic Casey, Andy Farrell, John Kiely, Willie Mullins, Eamonn Murray, Ronan O’Gara, Jack O’Connor and Vera Pauw.

Explaining the reasoning behind his nomination RTE said: “Under the Georgian’s guidance, Ireland’s boxers have had a year of unprecedented success: winning two World gold medals, four European golds, three European silvers and two European bronzes. There were also seven medals taken home from the European U22s by Antia’s young talents.”

Aoife O’Rourke is also up for an award, the World Champion was nominated for Young Sports Person of the Year.

Jacqui Hurley, Evanne Ní Chuilinn and Ruby Walsh will present the RTÉ Sport Awards 2022 live from Studio 4 in Montrose on Saturday, 17 December, live on RTÉ One.

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

VIDEO: No Holds Spars – Female Senior Champion goes to war with male coach

Derek McKenna

Irish Middleweight turns down late notice Chris Eubank Jr offer

Jonny Stapleton

‘I’m excited to represent my country in the pro ranks’ – Joe Ward confirms pro move

Jonny Stapleton