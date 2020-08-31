‘World Class’ Anthony Cacace perfect for Herring prep says Carl Frampton







Carl Frampton believes Anthony Cacace could prove vital in helping him achieve his three weight world champion ambitions.

Frampton will try and make history when he faces WBO super feather weight world champion Jamel Herring in November – provided the American defeats Jonathan Oquendo this weekend – and he believes Cacace would be ideal sparring partner in terms of prepping for the champion.

‘The Jackal’ argues the British Champion ticks a number of ‘Semper Fi’ boxes in terms of size stature and ability.

“It was good to get the win over Darren Traynor and now it’s all about planning the downfall of Jamel Herring.

“I already know the ideal sparring partner to get me ready to do just that – my old gym-mate Anthony Cacace,” Frampton said in his popular Sunday Life column.

“After I spend a couple of weeks shifting my holiday weight, as well as hopefully watching Herring retain his WBO world super-featherweight title against Jonathan Oquendo on September 5, it’s back to Manchester to start working hard towards becoming a three-weight champion.

“Anto, the British super-featherweight champion, has all the attributes to be the man I would love to have in camp helping me sharpen up for Herring, I can’t think of anybody better. He’s a southpaw, tall, has a great reach and in my opinion has world-class ability,” Frampton said in his popular Sunday Life column.”

Frampton has always been a Cacace advocate and regularly spoke fondly of his former Cyclone Promotions stablemate.

Speaking previously he has lauded the skill set and power of his fellow Belfast man.

“Anto Cacace is the hardest person I have ever been hit by. He has got freakish power. He whips his shots in and it’s frightening.”

‘The Apache’ has a British title defence coming up on October 10. Sparring Frampton in the build up to his TV clash with Leon Woodstock may suit him too.

Speaking previously he wasn’t willing to shut down the idea of challenging his friend if he was to win the a world title at super feather – and if he believes that is a possibility down the line he may have second thoughts.