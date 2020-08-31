Six Irish fighters named in AIBA world rankings – one is now a pro!







Six Irish fighters have been included in the AIBA world boxing rankings, but one of the half dozen just made his pro debut last week.

The rankings which are run of a points scoring system were updated but virtually remain the same considering there has been no competition during the pandemic.

Canal BC fighter Kurt Walker is the highest ranked Irish amateur taking up #2 in the 56kg division.

Walker is second behind Uzbek Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov in the rankings with 1100 points from 2019 competitions.

Kellie Harrington comes in at #3 in the lightweight division despite recent injuries curtailing her international involvement.

The 2019 World Championship gold medal winner is ranked behind Beatriz Iasmin Soares Ferreira of Brazil and continual Irish heartbreak Mira Potkonen.

Also appearing in the lightweight rankings is Amy Broadhusrt who is ranked #25 at 60kgs.

Belfast’s Michaela Walsh is ranked 10 higher at #15 in the 57kg category, a ranking most would argue belies her current standing on the international scene Yu-Ting Lin tops the pole in that category.

Christina Desmond and Grainne Walsh both appear in the 69kg rankings. Macroom’s Desmond is ranked in the top 10 at #9 while Walsh is ranked #16.

Aoife O’Rourke is another top 10 ranked Irish fighter, the Roscommon native is #10 in the 75kg weight class.

Portlaoise BC’s Michael Nevin is just one slot outside the top 10 in the male equivalent ranking #11 in a division where the AIBA have Russian Glebe Bakshi as king.

James McGivern is also still listed despite the fact he turned pro when beating Jamie Quinn in Wakefield last Wednesday.

The former St Georges amateur is ranked #36 in the 64kg rankings.

Check out the full rankings HERE.