‘I’m tired of giving Katie Taylor the upper hand’ – Team McCaskill want to call the shots







Team Jessica McCaskill claim they are in a position of power and suggest dropping back down to lightweight to fight Katie Taylor isn’t an option.

The American somewhat punctured Taylor’s 2020 legacy plans by defeating ‘First Lady’ Cecilia Braekhus to claim all four welterweight world titles.

The Olympic gold medal winner had hoped to fight the previously undefeated Norwegian in a ‘greatest of all time’ ultimate undisputed class next. Indeed, it appears a catchweight clash had been agreed in principle when the ‘First Lady’ signed with Matchroom.

McCaskill has since upset the odds and the apple cart and appears to have moved into next Katie Taylor opponent pole.

Breakhus has a rematch clause, but if she didn’t evoke it, Taylor versus McCaskill would look the most likely.

The Chicago native has been vocal about wanting a return with the Bray fighter, her team are aware it’s the money fight, but it appears they are not going to bend over backwards to get it made.

Speaking to The Boxing Esq. Podcast manager and coach Rick Ramos revealed he didn’t want McCaskill to drop down in weight to rematch the undefeated 135lbs queen.

Ramos believes Taylor would have no chance of beating his charge up at 147lbs and thus will push for any return to happen in and around that weight.

“I don’t know about Jess, but I am tired of giving Katie Taylor the upper hand, so to say, so I would like Jessica to fight Katie at 145lbs or higher.

“Us fighting at 135lbs .. Jessica could make it .. but I don’t see that as smart business. I think if we fight her we bring her up to a higher weight class. Katie doesn’t punch hard to begin with, so I think at 145lbs she will have zero power,” he adds before asking if Taylor’s recent clashes with Delfine Persoon as well as some other perceived ‘wars’ have taken there toil.

“She has been in wars in her last three or four fights have been wars and I don’t think she can be in a fifth war at 145lbs with Jessica. I think Jessica stops her.”

‘Caskilla’ has said she wants the Taylor bout and is aware what scalping the Irish star would mean for her own legacy, but speaking this week echoed her coaches thoughts.

“There is no reason why we shouldn’t be taking advantage that we are 147lbs and undisputed. We will call the shots here.”

A move to 147lbs may increase McCaskill’s chances of upsetting the 34-year-old, but Taylor may be willing to concede some advantages still confident she has enough to defeat the American.

The chance to become a three weight world champion and two weight undisputed title holder may also appeal.

Not to mention Ramos may just be trying to bump up the purse. If it’s about ‘business’ the truth of the matter is fighting Taylor at lightweight is more lucrative than fighting anyone at any other weight.

He also suggested earlier in the interview that Taylor was the fight they wanted and urged Braekhus to somewhat ignore her rematch clause to allow it to happen.

“I mean there’s a rematch clause – to answer your question. Yes, there is. But I don’t know if (Braekhus will) take it so fast. I know Eddie’s trying to press it for November, December. I don’t see her taking the rematch that soon. So I don’t know if she’s going to try to push it back a little bit, or I don’t know if she’s going to want a fight in between, or change trainers again. I don’t know. I think that we should fight Katie (Taylor) from a business standpoint.

“For Cecilia, this is free advice for her, but I think she should let Jess fight Katie. She can fight Jessica, if we win or lose. She could fight Jessica after the Katie Taylor fight. Or she can fight the person she wants to after that fight, the winner or loser.”

Interestingly enough Ramos suggesting Eddie Hearn is pushing for a Braekhus McCaskill rematch suggests Matchroom have other immediate plans for Taylor.

Could a break be on the cards after another grueling 10 rounder, maybe a mandatory defence or could Amanda Serrano return to the radar.