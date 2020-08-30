Big Katelynn Phelan Fight POSTPONED







In an extremely frustrating development, Katelynn Phelan‘s big fight next week has been postponed.

The Kildare light welter was due to take on German-Ukrainian starlet Jessica Schadko [8(2)-0] next Saturday [September 5th] in the southern German city of Donauwoerth.

Youngster Phelan [3(0)-0] had stepped in at less than a month’s notice to take the outdoor welterweight clash and was set to step up to eight rounds in the WBF and WIBA title fight.

However, Schadko has been hospitalised in recent days for unspecifed reasons and the entire card has been postponed.

Currently no refixed date has been suggested and, if needed, Unit 3’s Phelan will take an interim fight.

Her management tonight said that “unfortunately it’s bad news for Kildare’s Katelynn Phelan as the promoter of her scheduled world title fight in Germany has made contact with us to inform that her opponent Jessica Schadko was hospitalised and that they’ve now have had to postpone their show in Munich.”

“All is not lost as Katelynn has been working hard with Niall Barrett and this will give her even more time to prepare.”

“We are awaiting confirmation of the rescheduled date but may seek to get Katelynn out in a tickover fight depending on what the exact date the Schadko fight has been rescheduled to.”