Well Travelled Steven Cairns plans ‘special’ homecoming

Boxing nomad Steven Cairns is happy to be home this weekend – although he isn’t locking away his passport in hopes he gets a 5 v 5 Saudi fight!

Having stepped on the canvas in Spain, Germany, Britain, Denmark and as far afield as Uzbekistan, the 22-year-old steps onto home soil on Friday.

The Cork prospect comes home on a big card, sharing the ring with Jonatas Rodrigo Gomes de Oliveira on the Belfast Brawl bill at the SSE Arena.

It’s a chance for Cairns Rebel Army to come out in bigger numbers than usual and he predicts a ‘special’ night.

“I’m excited to finally be fighting in Ireland and fighting in front of my supporters, with my last few fights being away I’ve missed that buzz of fighting in front of your own friends and family, so I’m very excited for that,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“It’s a great card to be on full of great fighters and making my Queensberry debut live on TNT sports in Ireland, it will be a very special night.”

The clash is the Dave Coldwell-trained fighter’s first under the Queensberry banner and he believes he has teamed up with Frank Warren and co just at the right time and not just because the TNT allinged promotional outfit are ready to make an Irish push.

The former underage amateur standout likes the fact Warren is working with Turki Alalshikh and putting on big Riyadh Season bills.

“I think Queensbury are the best promoters in the world and can bring me all the way to world titles, with all the new Saudi deals happening it’s brought them to a new level, who knows I might be fighting in a 5vs5 soon!”

Before any potential 5 v 5 clashes, ‘The Irish Takeover’ has to come through a big step up on Friday.

The prospect fights a big punching aggressive puncher with upset potential Brazilian in Gomes de Oliveira. Irish fans will remember the away fighter from the workout he gave Kurt Walker and anyone who has followed his career since will note he’s been trouble for a host of prospects.

More than seeing it as a challenge, the Queensberry boxer sees it as an opportunity, a chance to make it a statement.

“I’m excited,” he declares.

“He’s a tough and game opponent. He’s been in the ring with alot of top prospect coming through, so I’ll be looking to make a statement. I plan on putting on a dominant performance and getting that KO,” he adds before revealing he believes he is on the title trail.

“We’re stepping up to 8 rounds now. I’ll probably have 2 or 3 of them and hopefully fight for my first strap later on this year or the start of next year.”