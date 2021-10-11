WBA Granted Second Conlan v Wood Negotiation Extension

Representatives for Michael Conlan [16(8)-0] and Leigh Wood [25(15)-2] have been granted a second negotiation extension by the WBA.

The Irish v English WBA regular world title fight was ordered back in August. After a deal couldn’t be reached by the initial September 27 deadline put in place by the World Boxing Asociation the parties involved were granted more time to agree terms, when no agreement came out of that extended period purse bids were called.

The right to promote the fight was due to be decided on Monday [October 11] with the highest bidder granted permission to put the fight on their show.

However, the WBA confirmed the cancellation of the purse bid hearing and confirmed a second extension was requested and granted.

The parties involved now have until Monday October 18 to agree on a deal.

“The bidding for the fight between Englishman Leigh Wood and Irishman Michael Conlan for the World Boxing Association (WBA) featherweight title, scheduled for Monday, October 11, has been postponed for 7 days at the request of the promoting companies involved in the negotiation,” Carlos Chavez, chairman of the WBA Championship Committee confirmed Monday. “Eddie Hearn, the representative of Matchroom Boxing [for Wood] and Carl Moretti, who represents Top Rank [for Conlan], sent an email requesting the extension to President Gilberto Jesus Mendoza and the WBA Championships Committee.

“Both parties expressed that they are very close to reaching an agreement for the 126 lbs. bout and that this week it will be finalized. Wood will make the first defense of his title against Conlan as a mandatory fight. Another fight that obeys the WBA world title reduction plan and that has generated a lot of expectations among the fans.”

Irish-boxing.com were informed earlier this month the fight would be confirmed for Belfast, the SSE Arena and December. The Belfast rumour mill and sources close to Wood suggested the English fighter was willing to concede home advantage to fight in Belfast.

However, it now appears an agreement has yet to be reached, although the extensions are positive signs in that regard

Conlan became mandatory for Wood when he won the ‘interim’ WBA 126lbs title by beating TJ Doheny at the Feile earlier this month.

The ‘interim’ title was scrapped this week but Belfast’s Olympic medal winner was given mandatory status in its place and, so, is next in line for Wood, who obtained the strap following a stunning twelfth-round stoppage of Xu Can on July 31st.

The winner of the proposed clash will become mandatory for former Carl Frampton foe Santa Cruz the current champion.

However, considering the American ‘Super’ champ hasn’t defended the title since February of 2019 and has since fought up at super feather – his last fight a heavy knockout defeat suffered at the gloves of Gervonta Davis nearly a year ago – it’s quite possible he may vacate or be stripped. Indeed, he may have outgrown the weight or feel he is beyond mandatory defences, which could lead to Conlan v Wood being upgraded to the main world title fight.