Gunning Says Hanney vs Geraghty ‘Can Happen Anytime’

Boxing Ireland would be more than happy to serve up a mouthwatering Declan Geraghty [20(5)-5(4)] versus Jake Hanney [6(5)-2(1)] meeting.

‘Prettyboy’ let his Hanney interest be known just over two weeks ago, and went as for as to offer his services for Celtic Clash 12 once it became clear his fellow Dub was having opponent trouble.

The fight didn’t materialize but the call out raised interest and started fans chattering about a possible Irish title fight – and it’s an intriguing title fight that could happen according to Team Hanney.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com Leonard Gunning revealed he would be interested in the fight for the now Phil Sutcliffe trained ‘Wizard’.

The Boxing Ireland promoter also indicated it would be an ideal fight for the Celtic Clash series.

“That fight can happen at any time,” Gunning told Irish-boxing.com.

“Both of them are in a period of their career where they need to be taking fights and fights for silverware. An Irish title in the Stadium would be perfect for it or even a headliner at Celtic Clash in the Devenish.”

Boxing Ireland looks set to go again in Dublin on November 20 but a fight of this size probably should be afforded more lead-in time.

If it can be made the first Celtic Clash of 2022 would appear ideal.

Hanney told Irish-boxing.com he is open to the fight but claims he has options.

“If it’s there to be had I’ll take it. Just I used to be in that calling people out shite not now. I wasn’t in the gym then and your just searching for something doing that. That isn’t me anymore. I’m inthe gym now living the life and I’ve other things to concentrate on,” he adds before expanding on those options.

“I was offered three fights since Celtic Clash 11, one a title fight in Scotland, so I have other options and the phone is ringing. I would have fought in Scotland on a big card last night and for a title but Phil was away in Russia [at the World Military Games] and I was away getting engaged, so we weren’t in the gym together. If we were I’d be here tonight celebrating a title win. So Deco, isn’t our only option, but we are probably his because no one is getting back to him.”