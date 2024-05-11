WATCH Thomas O’Toole’s Opponent Small Hall Cult Classic

Thomas O”Toole fights for the vacant Massachusetts state title at Quincy Youth Arena in Quincy tonight.

Standing between the Galway light heavyweight and the state strap is a very interesting opponent.

To win the belt ‘The Kid’ will have to overcome the challenge of Russell Kimber at the “Rumble At The Rink” card which is presented by Granite Chin Promotions.

Kimber’s record to two wins and a stoppage defeat won’t scare the accomplished former amateur of note, who goes into the clash as a firm favourite.

However, the American is warning against reading too much into his record and is promising to surprise O’Toole.

The Peabody native also goes into the fight on the back of an amazing victory in a small hall classic.

In September of last year, Kimber got up off the floor twice to record a sensational first-round stoppage win.

Stephen Langlais, a fighter that was once being lined up as a Matthew Tinkler foe, had Kimber hurt bad, only for O’Toole’s opponent on Saturday night to bounce back in dramatic fashion.

Take a look for yourself below: