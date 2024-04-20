WATCH – Kieran Molloy and Tiernan Bradley in ‘Coming of Age’ Fight Night

Kieran Molloy and Tiernan Bradley make their GBM Sports debuts tonight.

The Irish fighters take to the ring in separate fights on the ‘Coming of Age’ card in Rotherham, England.

Galway’s Molloy trades leather with Sergio Garcia Herrera over eight rounds, while Tyrone’s Bradley boxes Miguel Cesario Antinto over the same distance.

The card also includes a fight between Shakiel Thompson, who was recently scheduled to fight Aaron McKenna before pulling out through injury, and Vladimir Georgiev, as well as the return of Hughie Fury.

Nicola Hopewell also faces off against Gemma Ruegg vacant Commonwealth Flyweight Title.

The card gloves off at 5pm.

You can watch the entire card below: