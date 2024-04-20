HOW TO WATCH – Sean McComb – Arnold Barboza Jr

Sean McComb gets to strut his unique stuff on one of the biggest cards of 2024 today tonight.

The Belfast boxer faces Arnold Barboza Jr on the undercard of Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia’s eagerly anticipated clash in the United States.

Barboza’s WBO Inter-Continental title will be on the line, and the bout will act as chief support to the WBC light welterweight showdown between American’s Haney and Garcia.

The clash will also act as a WBO world light-welterweight eliminator making it a massive opportunity for the Pete Taylor trained St James’ man.

The Barclays Centre in Brooklyn hosts the clash which will be broadcast on DAZN.

According to DAZN, the card gets under way at 1am UK time on Sunday morning, with McComb vs Barboza expected around 3am.