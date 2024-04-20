HOW TO WATCH – Eoghan Lavin’s Debut
Eoghan Lavin makes his pro debut in the Famous York Hall tonight.
The Mayo middleweight takes on Southampton-based Russian Vasif Mamaedov over four rounds.
The fight will be broadcast on TV and can be watched on TNT Sports.
The Queensberry fight night , which is topped by a European title fight between Sam Noakes and Yvan Mendy, gloves off at 7pm Irish title and Lavin is expected to contest the second fight.
The reverse running order is below:
The vacant EBU European Lightweight Championship
Sam Noakes – 134lbs 10oz
Yvan Mendy – 134lbs 2oz
The WBC International Silver Super-Lightweight Championship
Henry Turner – 140lbs
Maykol Mendoza -140lbs
8×3 Minute International Bantamweight Championship
Andrew Cain – 19lbs 8oz
Darwing Martinez – 120lbs
8×3 Minute International Cruiserweight Championship
Aloys Jr – 205lbs
Pablo Farias – To weigh in tomorrow
4×3 Minute Lightweight Championship
Billy Adams – 132lbs
Mark Butler – 130lbs
4×3 Minute International Middleweight Championship
Sam King – 161lbs
Artjom Spatar – 161ls
4×3 Minute International Middleweight Championship
Eoghan Lavin – 161lbs 8oz
Vasif Mamaedov – 165lbs 4oz
6×3 Minute International Super-Welterweight Championship
Jack Oliphant – 160lbs
Remi Scholer – 158lbs 2oz