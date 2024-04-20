HOW TO WATCH – Eoghan Lavin’s Debut

Eoghan Lavin makes his pro debut in the Famous York Hall tonight.

The Mayo middleweight takes on Southampton-based Russian Vasif Mamaedov over four rounds.

The fight will be broadcast on TV and can be watched on TNT Sports.

The Queensberry fight night , which is topped by a European title fight between Sam Noakes and Yvan Mendy, gloves off at 7pm Irish title and Lavin is expected to contest the second fight.

The reverse running order is below:

The vacant EBU European Lightweight Championship

Sam Noakes – 134lbs 10oz

Yvan Mendy – 134lbs 2oz

The WBC International Silver Super-Lightweight Championship

Henry Turner – 140lbs

Maykol Mendoza -140lbs

8×3 Minute International Bantamweight Championship

Andrew Cain – 19lbs 8oz

Darwing Martinez – 120lbs

8×3 Minute International Cruiserweight Championship

Aloys Jr – 205lbs

Pablo Farias – To weigh in tomorrow

4×3 Minute Lightweight Championship

Billy Adams – 132lbs

Mark Butler – 130lbs

4×3 Minute International Middleweight Championship

Sam King – 161lbs

Artjom Spatar – 161ls

4×3 Minute International Middleweight Championship

Eoghan Lavin – 161lbs 8oz

Vasif Mamaedov – 165lbs 4oz

6×3 Minute International Super-Welterweight Championship

Jack Oliphant – 160lbs

Remi Scholer – 158lbs 2oz