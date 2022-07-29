‘Vicious Intent’ – Stevie McKenna coming to do damage

Stevie McKenna [11(10)-0] won’t tone it down for the Sky Sports cameras.

The Monaghan prospect claims he is going to be as aggressive as ever when he makes his debut on the platform tomorrow night.

‘The Hitman’ says he is, like always, coming to take his opponent out and is promising ‘destructive’ entertainment.

The 25-year-old Monaghan marauder warns Facundo Alberto Rojas [6-5-1] that he is coming to do damage on the Bournemouth hosted Boxxer show tomorrow.

McKenna also hopes to put on a show and impress his way back onto Sky.

“I’ll be bringing my entertaining, destructive style. I go in to do damage, every punch I throw is with vicious intent and I want to show everyone how good I am,” he said.

“I can fight on the inside, I can box at long range. Hopefully, I’ll put on a show and break into the top 10 in the world by the end of next year.”

💼 The Hitman, @stevie_mckenna, back to work. Next assignment all set.



👊 Tune in tomorrow to see the results.



🥊 @boxxer | @skysportsboxing pic.twitter.com/2S0UscpvVw — Hennessy Sports (@HennessySports) July 29, 2022

McKenna is easily the most aggressive fighter in Irish boxing and with 10 knockouts from 11 fights has proven he needs no knockout. incentive.

However, he has found extra KO motivation for Saturday’s clash. Brother Aaron stopped David Benitez when he fought on Sky for the first time late last month as the Hennesy prospect wants a similar performance on the undercard of Chris Billiam Smith versus ‎Isaac Chamberlain.

“Me and my brother are very competitive. He got the knockout last time out so I want to get the knockout on Saturday night.

The fight will be the Smithborough fighter’s first this year and his first since he stopped Jack Ewbank in December of last year.