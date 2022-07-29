JP Hale suffers Commonwealth Games Defeat

JP Hale was unable to get Team NI’s Commonwealth Games off to a winning start today.

The Star ABC man was fancied to do well in the prestigious competition but unfortunately suffered defeat on day 1.

The 21-year-old came undone against Joshua Tukamuhebwa and fell at the first hurdle, exiting in the round of 32.

The Ugandan brought huge power to the table and hurt the starlet a number of times but Hale did enough to impress two of the five judges, although that wasn’t enough to get him the win. Three of the judges favoured the work of Tukamuhebwa and Hale lost a 3-2 split.

Jude Gallagher will now look to get Team NI’s first win as he fights Swaziland on Saturday.

N.I Commonwealth Team:

48kg Nicole Clyde, Antrim BC

50kg Carly McNaul, Ormeau Rd BC

51kg Clepson Paiva, Holy Trinity BC

54kg Dylan Eagleson, St. Paul’s BC

57kg Michaela Walsh, Emerald BC

57kg Jude Gallagher, Two Castles BC

60kg Amy Broadhurst, St. Bronagh’s BC

63.5kg JP Hale, Star ABC

67kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family BC, Drogheda

70kg Eireann Nugent, Immaculata BC

71kg Aidan Walsh, Emerald BC

75kg Jake Tucker, Emerald BC

High Performance Director: John Conlan

Head Coach: Damian Kennedy

Coaches:

Liam Corr

Rory McShane

Jay Delaney

Support Team

Damian Martin

Lorcan McGee