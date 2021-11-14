‘Unbelievably proud’ – Kellie Harrington crowned Woman of the Year

An ‘unbelievably proud’ Kellie Harrington was crowned Woman of the Year for 2021 at an awards ceremony last night.

The Olympic gold medal winner picked up the prestigious accolade at The Irish Tatler Women of the Year Awards.

The Dubliner’s achievements in the ring in Tokyo, where she proved herself the best lightweight amateur on the planet, were recognized as was the Mary’s BC fighter’s ability to inspire and galvanize.

Confirming Harrington, who lifted the hearts of a nation this summer, had won the award The Irish Tatler confirmed: “Greatness”, our Woman of the Year maintains “breeds greatness”. Winning her Olympic gold medal in Tokyo this summer was for her community, her country and her sport. A genuine inspiration, Irish Tatler’s Woman of the Year for 2021 is Kellie Harrington.”

The Portland Row fighter, who was recently confirmed Ireland’s most marketable athlete, was delighted to accept the award at an event in the Shelbourne Hotel.

“So unbelievably proud to accept this award last night amongst so many truly amazing women from all different walks of life. A room full of women who encourage other women, who lift them up, who help to fix each others crown’s if they are falling down. Strong women don’t tear each other down they lift each other up, they help each other to blossom and grow. We are all just amazing. 2021 is definitely the Year of the woman.”

What an amazing night being surrounded by so many strong, smart beautiful women. The adrenaline running through my body, I was pumped listening to each story, I am so inspired. Strong women encourage and lift other women 💪💚🇮🇪

The Irish Tatler Women of the Year Awards were first staged in 2002, and no other forum has recognised Irish women’s achievements so comprehensively.

Not only have their awards championed female excellence, they have sparked important conversations about Irish women’s place in society, the workplace and the world. Our winners have led countries, global movements and more – they are activists, philanthropists, creative forces and entrepreneurs.

Over 200 women have received an Irish Tatler Woman of the Year award.