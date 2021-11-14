McKenna brothers to fight for world youth titles in December

The McKenna brothers have been handed the chance to be crowned youth world champions at the Palace early next month.

Exciting prospects Stevie and Aaron McKenna both registered wins at the Sky Dome, Coventry on Saturday night before it was confirmed they would return in step up fights of note on December 10.

The boxing brothers will challenge for separate world youth straps on a Hennessy Sports show at the Crystal Palace National Sports Centre in London.

‘The Hitman’ and older of the two will fight for the IBF world youth welterweight title, while ‘The Silencer’ trades leather for the WBC world middleweight youth title he had hoped to fight for on Saturday. Both fights will be broadcast on terrestrial tv via Channel 5.

The now vacant IBF welterweight strap was last held by Diego Ramirez, an Argentine who went on to challenge for national titles as well as the NABA strap. It also previously sat around the waist of Denis Ilbay, a fighter Irish fans will remember from his spat with Dylan Moran and his fight with Lewis Crocker.

The WBC youth world title is also vacant and was last won by Swiss fighter Ramadan Hiseni and was once in the possession of former world champion Chad Dawson.

Who the McKenna’s will have to defeat to secure title success remains to be seen.

Both increased their unbeaten records in England on Saturday, Stevie McKenna stopping Richmond Djarbeng in less than a minute and Aaron McKenna whitewashing Gabor Gobics.