Trilogy Terminated after Katie Taylor rival Chantelle Cameron’s promotional switch

If Katie Taylor is going to be involved in a trilogy it’s more likely to be with Amanda Serrano than Chantelle Cameron.

Speaking after she leveled things up with Cameron in November the Bray boxer revealed she wanted a third installment with the English fighter, citing her desire to have a three-pronged Marco Antonio Barrera vs. Erik Morales style feud.

At first, it looked like the Olympic gold medal winner would have her wish granted and instantly, as Matchroom booked Dublin’s 3Arena and where keen to make it back-to-back-to-back Taylor-Cameron clashes.

The fight never materialized and Taylor will now instead rematch Serrano on Netflix come July 20. Still even when the rematch of the ‘greatest women’s fight of all time’ was announced there was an assumption, that Taylor would fight Cameron again later in the year.

However, that now looks extremely unlikely after the Northampton native and Matchroom cut ties and dhe has signed with Queensberry.

A social media statement read: “Matchroom Boxing can today confirm that we reached an agreement last month to release Chantelle Cameron from her promotional deal.

“We would like to wish Chantelle all the best in her future endeavours.”

Leaving a promotional powerhouse with direct links to the biggest money and highest profile fight in women’s boxing has to be a backward step, but many get the impression it’s a step Cameron was happy to take.

She had bemoaned how Matchroom and Eddie Hearn favoured the Irish Icon during their two bouts and never seemed to have a strong working relationship with the Essex fight maker. She now starts life with Queensberry meaning the only real hope of fighting Taylor again is in a Queensberry Matchroom 5 v 5.