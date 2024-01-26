Eddie Hearn has discussed going to Limerick with Paddy Donovan – and is considering bringing the Matchroom juggernaut to the Treaty County as soon as this Summer.

So impressed with ‘The Real Deal’s 2023 was the promoter, that he raised the idea of promoting the emerging talent in the Munster County.

The Essex fight maker said on numerous occasions since November, that he feels ‘The Real Deal’ could be a star in his hometown and could give Matchroom another territory to visit regularly.

“Now I’m looking at it, thinking: ‘We might not just come to Belfast and Dublin next year, we might go to Limerick with Paddy Donovan or Cork’,” Hearn said.

Some dismissed it as promoter’s talk but speaking in Belfast in the build-up to his fight with Williams Andres Herrera this week, the Andy Lee– trained welter revealed it’s something being discussed.

Belfast, UK: Paddy Donovan and Williams Andres Herrera final Press Conference ahead of their Welterweight Contest on saturday night. 25 January 2024 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Paddy Donovan.

“We’ve got May at Croke Park on the Katie Taylor undercard,” Donovan began when discussing his plans for the first half of the year.

“I’m sure a lot of Irish fans would like to see me on that. Hopefully summer time Eddie said we could do a show in Limerick City. Why not?

Ian Gaughran has been looking to put together a Limerick show with Graham McCormack and Jamie Morrissey to the fore over the last number of years but has struggled to find a venue.

Limerick legends Lee and Willie Casey have had big fights in the University of Limerick and that’s a venue Matchroom CEO is said to have visited while out west.

Limerick aside, the stylish southpaw is well-positioned to have a big 2024, his 2023 secured him a world ranking and the 25-year-old is primed to kick on, starting with an early outing in the Ulster Hall this weekend.

“I’m in a great position. Obviously, with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom, you couldn’t ask for any better. I’ve got to keep living up to the expectations and keep performing very well at the highest level. The opportunities are there, as you can see there are so many Welterweights here today,” he adds regarding potential opponents Conah Walker and Lloyd Germain, who also fight at the famous venue this weekend.

“I’m ready to put on a big performance on Saturday and I’m glad to be back in Belfast.”

Speaking about his opponent he said: “I’ve seen some of his fights and he’s a very durable fighter – never been stopped, 15 fights 13 wins. It’s a great test for me at this stage of my career. It’s an opportunity for me to perform again at the highest level.”