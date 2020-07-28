Former underage sensation teams up with former Tyson Fury Ben Davidson







One of the most decorated underage amateurs in Irish history has teamed up with the coach noted for overseeing Tyson Fury’s comeback.

John Joyce [2(0)-0] will now be trained by Billy Joe Saunders coach Ben Davidson.

Irish-boxing.com can reveal the talented 22 year-old middleweight will team up with the young coach once he officially opens his gym with Asgar in London.

Joyce is currently ticking over in the Fighters Corner Gym, Finglas under the watchful eye of Jimmy Upton, but will relocate when possible.

The Moate man already has two pro bouts under his belt, but hasn’t fought since October of last year. He will look to change that very soon and Irish-boxing.com has been informed he is penciled in to fight on the proposed Daniel Dubois Joe Joyce heavyweight encouter providing that goes ahead in Ocotber.

It was previous reported that Joyce had signed with Frank Warren and Queensbury Promotions, but that contract was only signed this week. Joyce is managed by Francis Warren and as a result had a good working relationships with Queensbury, he is now officially a Frank Warren promoted fighter and a stable mate of Caoimhin Agyarko and British super featherweight champion Anthony Cacace.

The St Michael’s Athy graduate went on an incredible run at the start of the decade that left him as, arguably, the most successful Irish underage boxer ever.

With the headguard on, Joyce won nine national titles, European Schoolboys gold (2011) and bronze (2010), European Junior gold (2013), European Youth silver (2014) and bronze (2015). Indeed, the only year where he didn’t win available honours in Europe was 2012 when he was edged out in the quarter-finals of the Juniors by the eventual gold medallist.

As an Elite, Joyce found his progress blocked, losing in his two entries into the Irish Seniors by eventual champions Michael O’Reilly and Emmett Brennan.

As a pro Joyce had been working with the EngageBoxing stable in Airdrie, Scotland, alongside Congolese heavyweight Martin Bakole, Caldercruix super middle David Brophy, and Kelty featherweight Craig Morgan. He also spent time in Sheffield at the Ingle Gym alongside Kell Brook and co.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com when he initially decided to turn over Joyce predicted a successful pro career.

“In the long term I believe I’m going tp be the best middleweight in the World and I believe I can beat anybody in the world when I’m 100%.

“But actions speaks louder than words so I have to go out there and prove it!”