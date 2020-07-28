Esker BC not denying 50m EuroMillions Lotto win







‘We have been advised to divert all media requests to our solicitor,’ is the eyebrow raising response Esker Boxing Club gave Irish-boxing.com when approached about their lottery winning claims.

Not long after it was confirmed there was a €49.5 Euromillions jackpot winner in Dublin earlier this month, Esker were claiming to have possession of the winning ticket.

The club rejoiced on social media claiming it’s 10 year wait for a permanent home was over.

The claims drew laughter and smiles from those within the boxing community, who are only to aware of Esker’s fondness of a publicity stunt.

We’re just in the door after a long day in town. Bit merry after a few glasses of bubbly is all we’ll say….Stay tuned folks..🍾🍾🥊🥊🇮🇪🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/SovyQ4Y1nG — eskerboxingclub➡️ (@eskerboxingclub) July 23, 2020

Over the years the Lucan based club have been very vocal about their desire to secure a premises to call home – and over the years they have tried everything to attract attention to their plight.

At once stage the club had as much a reputation for hacking Wikipedia as it did for producing young boxing talent.

Facebook co founder Dustin Moskowitz became the clubs founder, Roay Keane and Mick McCarthy became former fighters and Ryan Tubridy and Pat Kenny became club fundraisers according to the information resource.

Most recently comedian Ricky Gervais got behind the club and went public in his support of their home pursuit.

Irish-boxing.com still believes the lotto claims is another element of the media aware clubs publicity drive – but they are as of yet admitting as much.

In October of 2019 the club were given some hope when at a meeting of the Lucan/Palmerstown/Fonthill area committee of SDCC a motion was passed proposing “that this Council identifies and gives outline commitment to providing a suitable long-term location for Esker Boxing Club”.

However, they still haven’t found a long term permanent base they can call their own.