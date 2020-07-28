In the genes – Watch talented Donovan brothers father in all action spar







They didn’t lick off a stone.

The Donovan’s brothers, Paddy and Edward’s father proved the old adage right as social media footage of him sparring caused a bit of a stir today.

The OLOL coach, know as Gugu Donovan, was filmed sparring ‘Pee Wee’ Adams in Limerick and showed he must have been a decent operator in his day.

Not quite as slick as the two former underage standouts or as technical now that his prime has passed, but he still packs a punch, the left hook particularly lethal.

Take a look for yourself below:

Both of the amateur coaches sons have turned over recently Paddy with Top Rank and Edward with Queensbury.

Neither will trained by their father in the paid ranks, but he has helped shaped them to date and played a role in their eye catching underage amateur success.

The older of the two Paddy Donovan will next appear on August 15, live on BT Sports and ESPN and alongside star Irish names Carl Frampton and Michael Conlan.

His brother Edward and brother in law Jason Harty are both hoping debut on Queensbury cards in the near future.