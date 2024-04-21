Toy Show Kid Surprised by Katie Taylor is now a Two time Irish Champion

Not yet the Olympic glory Katie Taylor predicted but the young girl the Irish sensation famously surprised on the Late Late Toy Show enjoyed more significant boxing success over the weekend.

Ella Thompson claimed a second Irish title in Roscommon on Sunday as she was crowned Junior 2 Irish Champion at 46kg.

Thompson, who won Junior 1 honours this time last year, was only one of many young talents to win domestic honours over an action-packed weekend in Castlerea.

However, many will recall her from the Late Late Toy Show in 2019 and will delight in the fact she continues to follow her Olympic 2028 dream.

Taylor surprised one of her biggest fans on the most-watched telecast of 2019, presenting her with gloves from her world title win over Christina Linardatou – and making ‘Joyful’s’ year in the process.

The undisputed lightweight world champion, who is currently mid-camp ahead of her eagerly anticipated rematch with Amanda Serrano, set for Texas in July, also delivered on a promise to do a training session with the now 15-year-old, who can often be seen training in O’Rourke’s Gym in Inchicore.

The two-weight world champ and Olympic gold medal winner put Thompson through her paces and even ‘sparred’ with the young prospect in early 2020.

Trailblazing Taylor has often claimed the thing that makes her proudest is the number of females that populate boxing gyms these days – so no doubt she would have taken real joy in the huge number of female champions being confirmed over the weekend.