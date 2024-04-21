‘Impossible’ – Eddie Hearn reacts to Sean McComb – Barboza scoring

Eddie Hearn is one of many vocally bemused by the scoring of Sean McComb’s clash with Arnold Barboza Jr on Saturday night.

McComb looked well on course to record one of the biggest wins in recent Irish boxing history after an assured and confident display against the American on the undercard of Devan Haney versus Ryan Garcia at the Barclays Center.

However, the Public Nuisance suffered a split decision defeat courtesy of a bizarre scorecard.

The majority online and ringside felt the Belfast southpaw had won the fight, some would have listened to arguments for Barboza pipping it but the disparancey in scoring caused shock and upset.

McComb won one card 98-92 and lost 97-93 on another, something Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn says should be ‘impossible’.

“How on earth do you have a scorecard that is 98-92 for McComb and 97-93 for Barboza? Makes absolutely no sense at all. I thought McComb won. The wideness of the scorecards, that has to be impossible. It just doesn’t make sense,” he said after the fight.

It was a sentiment echoed by many in the fight game as well as fans both neutral and of McComb.