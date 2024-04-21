Sean McComb – Arnold Barboza Jr – OFFICIAL SCORECARDS

They are the scorecards that have the boxing world bemused and here they are for your perusal.

The majority within the fight game believed Sean McComb was the victim of an extremely poor decision in Brooklyn on Saturday night.

The Belfast southpaw looked to have out-boxed and outthought Arnold Barboza Jr over 10 rounds on the undercard card Devan Haney and Ryan Garcia’s mega clash.

Indeed, most expected him to be confirmed a wide points winner after the WBO Intercontinental light welterweight went the distance.

However, he suffered a split decision reverse.

Some may have reluctantly accepted Barboza could have sneaked it but the disparity in the scoring caused shock and even upset across the board.

Have a look at the cards for yourself: